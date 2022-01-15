Advertisement

Hicks Pirates win big prize from Powerade More Power To Your School Program

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Hicks Pirates entered the Powerade More Power To Your School Program and won $5,000.

The team has put a three-minute video together about the team’s gym being lost during Hurricane Laura. However, the money will not go towards the gym at all. The gym is already being built.

When Head Coach Mike Charrier found out that they will be funded, he was excited about the opportunity to help the school.

“The money is going to help offset fuel expenses between the boys and girls traveling for practice and games. The other half of the money is going to go towards helping to pay the expense of an enclosed trailer. That’s our way of giving back to the whole school,” said Charrier.

For now, Hicks will still practice at Simpson, but that is the least of their worries. It is all about building a better school for those who attend.

