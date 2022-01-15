Advertisement

North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from a railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on Jan. 14, 2022. North Korea on Jan. 15 said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.

The report by the North state media came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing two missiles into the sea in its third weapons launch this month.

The launch came hours after Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement berating the United States for imposing new sanctions over the North’s previous tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alma Street in Alexandria, La.
‘Family gathering disagreement’ leads to Alexandria shooting
The Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, La. that caught fire on January 13, 2022.
Firefighters work over 12hrs putting out Lecompte feed mill fire
West Sycamore Street in Alexandria, La. on January 14, 2022.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Sycamore Street homicide
Left to right: Tremaine Deshun Veal, Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
3 arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River
A house caught fire Friday morning, January 14, in Tioga.
Woman injured in Tioga house fire

Latest News

West Sycamore Street in Alexandria, La. on January 14, 2022.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Sycamore Street homicide
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
Left to right: Tremaine Deshun Veal, Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
3 arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River
3 arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River