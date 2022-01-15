Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alma Street in Alexandria, La.
‘Family gathering disagreement’ leads to Alexandria shooting
The Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, La. that caught fire on January 13, 2022.
Firefighters work over 12hrs putting out Lecompte feed mill fire
West Sycamore Street in Alexandria, La. on January 14, 2022.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Sycamore Street homicide
Left to right: Tremaine Deshun Veal, Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
3 arrested after Ball man abducted, found dead near Red River
A house caught fire Friday morning, January 14, in Tioga.
Woman injured in Tioga house fire

Latest News

Braille
An inside look at how braille is taught in Rapides Parish
January is National Braille Literacy Month
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes
West Sycamore Street in Alexandria, La. on January 14, 2022.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Sycamore Street homicide