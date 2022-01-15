RPSB to release new survey on calendar options for 2022-2023 school year

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will be releasing a new survey on Monday, January 17 for parents of students in the parish to vote on for the 2022-2023 school year calendar.

Last month, RPSB presented three options for parents to vote on including the traditional calendar, a September start date calendar and a balanced calendar.

According to Rapides Parish School Board Superintendent Jeff Powell, neither of the three options received over 50 percent of the votes. The balanced calendar received the fewest. The new survey being released on Monday will now allow parents to vote between the September start date and the traditional calendar.

The traditional calendar is what’s being followed right now. It’s a 171-day school year with an 11-week summer break.

The September start date option would put students heading back to school after Labor Day on September 6 and ending the school year on May 26. This option would also extend each school day by 25 minutes, there would be no fall break and summer break would be extended to 14 weeks.

Public voting will be open for approximately two weeks. The school board plans to review the results at the February 1 board meeting before making a decision.

