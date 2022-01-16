Advertisement

Baker’s 34 point performance wasn’t enough to hold off the Eagles

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Kae’ron Baker scored 34 points shooting 12-25 from the floor, but his efforts weren’t enough as Louisiana Christian fell to Texas A&M-Texarkana 84-75.

LCU played well in the first half shooting 46 percent from the field and went into the locker room leading by two.

In the second half, it was the Eagles who took control of the game scoring prolifically hitting 58 percent of their shots and 70 percent from three.

The Wildcats struggled to keep possessions as they turned the ball over nineteen times, and were also outrebounded 35-33.

Head Coach Reni Mason said being outrebounded was the difference in the game.

“We got to learn how to take care of the basketball,” said Coach Mason. “If we rebound the basketball, we win the game. When they miss, we have to secure the basketball. I will take responsibility for this. It’s my job to get this basketball team ready to play.” said Coach Mason.

The Wildcats will get a chance to rebound from this loss on Thursday on the road against LSU-Shreveport.

