Lady Wildcats win two straight to start conference play

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Lady Wildcats are on a two-game winning streak after beating Texas A&M Texarkana 77-66.

LCU led by two at the half but really got off to a hot start in the third outscoring the Eagles 16-8.

Paola Abad Prieto had the team-high 29 points going 11-14 from the field including 4 -7 from three. Kieyoomia Benally added to the scoring with 17 points with 7 assists.

The Lady Wildcats spaced the court well and shared the ball leading to open shots as they had a total of 21 assists for the game.

The defense also played well holding the Eagles to 36 percent shooting from the floor, and 29 percent from three. The Wildcats also caused twenty-six turnovers.

Head Coach Matt Lebato was pleased with what he saw from his girls tonight.

“We just talked about trying to execute the game plan a little better coming out the second half,” said Coach Lebato. We wanted to have a little bit more effort in things like boxing out, grabbing the rebound with two hands and just taking it one possession at a time.”

LCU will look to build on this streak on Thursday against LSU-Shreveport.

