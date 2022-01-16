Advertisement

LaSalle Parish authorities seek public’s help locating missing person

Joshua Humphries
Joshua Humphries(Source: LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating Joshua Humphries, 35, who has been reported missing.

Humphries is a white male, is 5′6″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has been known to frequently hang out in the Alexandria area.

‼️MISSING PERSON‼️ Joshua Humphries (W/M, 35 Y/O, 5’6”, approx. 150 lb.) has been reported missing. He has been known to...

Posted by LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 13, 2022

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Humphries, please contact LPSO at 318-992-2151.

