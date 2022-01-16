LSUA battles back from down 20 to down Jarvis Christian in double OT

HAWKINS, Tx (LSUA) - In the words of LL Cool J, “Don’t call it a comeback.”

The LSUA (11-1 overall, 2-0 Red River Athletic Conference) men’s basketball team, trailing by as many as 20 in the second half, came back and emerged with a 96-89 victory over Jarvis Christian (4-8, 0-4) in double overtime.

With the Generals trailing by a pair at the end of regulation, Abney dribbled to the top of the key and attempted a 3-pointer that clanked off the rim, but Rainey came flying in and tipped it home just before the buzzer sounded to send it into overtime. For the game, Rainey poured in 30, his third game with at least 30 this season.

LSUA trailed by six with 39 seconds left, but back-to-back buckets while being fouled by Casey Smith and Jakemin Abney and Rainey’s tip-in tied the score.

Abney, who fell two shy of his career high with 31, made a basket and foul in the second overtime to put the Generals in front 88-85. It sparked a 9-1 run, with all points being scored by Abney. The redshirt freshman scored 14 of the team’s final 27 points.

It was a phenomenal job by our team tonight,” LSUA Assistant Coach Tyler Doyle said. “It was ugly in the first half and we couldn’t buy a bucket. Nothing was going our way, but the guys stayed the course. We really challenged them at halftime to come out and play better. And that’s exactly what they did.

“AJ and Abney hit some big shots. Casey hit some huge shots for us. It got late and we had Chris Coleman with a mismatch so we started getting him going and exploiting that.”

The Bulldogs aided the run by committing two technical fouls, in addition to a common foul. Abney drained all six from the charity stripe to push the advantage to eight.

LSUA trailed by 12 at the half after a 3-pointer by McShane Wyatt went in as the buzzer sounded to give the Bulldogs a 39-27 lead at recess.

“I felt in the first half we weren’t really communicating effectively,” sophomore center Hunter Strickland said. “When my number was called upon, I knew I needed to communicate. When one person starts communicating, we all start, and that was my job.”

Even with the basket, Wyatt, who scored 26 in last year’s meeting, was held to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting.

JCC embarked on a 17-0 run, spanning both halves, after the Generals tied the game at 27.

The Bulldogs’ lead swelled to 20 at 56-36 with 13 minutes to play, but the Generals kept chipping away, beginning the comeback with layups by Hunter Strickland and Christian Coleman.

Coleman recorded a big-time double-double with 14 points and a career-high 16 boards, while Strickland played major minutes and delivered when called upon.

“Hunter stepped in and was huge off the bench for us,” Doyle said. “He didn’t score a lot but he scored when we needed him to down the stretch

He did so much other stuff that doesn’t show up in the box score tonight. And that’s what we preach, stay ready, and he was ready when his number was called.”

Despite only going 4-for-13, Casey Smith made clutch shots, hitting two key triples during the Generals comeback, including five in the closing few minutes and a clutch jumper with less than a minute to play in double overtime to push the advantage to 10.

Smith also hit a three-point play to cut it to three points with a half minute left in regulation.

Jakari Jackson led the Bulldogs with 29 points as well as six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Semaj Matthew, who hauled down 22 rebounds in double-double in last season’s meeting, posted another double-double with 11 points and 13 boards.

Kenan Jackson posted 16 points.

The Generals have a chance to make hay, as they begin a five-game homestand, beginning on Thursday against No. 19 Xavier. The homestand also includes games against rivals Louisiana Christian and LSU-Shreveport.

Double over time is tough, but the guys weren’t walking out of the arena tonight with a loss. They fought through every obstacle imaginable in that game. Just proud of these guys. We’ll celebrate this one for a few hours then start getting ready for Xavier.”

