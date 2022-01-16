Man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Burger King worker

NEW YORK (WCBS) - The family of a 19-year-old woman killed while working at a Burger King in New York City held a vigil for her the day after police arrested a suspect in her death.

Friends and family remembered 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Burger King, outside the East Harlem restaurant Saturday. The family, including the victim’s mother, Kristie Nieves, said a prayer and lit candles.

“She says thank you to everyone that’s been there for me in this moment. She just wants justice for Kristal,” said a translator for Kristie Nieves.

Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19, was working as a cashier at Burger King when police say an armed robber came in, stole $100 from the cash register and fatally shot her in the torso. (Source: NYPD, WCBS via CNN)

Bayron Nieves was working as a cashier at the Burger King location around 12:30 a.m. last Sunday when police say an armed robber came in, stole $100 from the cash register and fatally shot her in the torso.

Investigators arrested 30-year-old Winston Glynn on Friday, saying they believe he is responsible for killing Bayron Nieves. He faces charges of murder and robbery.

“The family is relieved because, thank God, that the person who did this has been caught by the police,” said the victim’s aunt, Maribel Nieves, through a translator.

Police say the suspect used to work at that same Burger King, so he knew the restaurant well and had likely pre-planned the robbery. He did not work there at the same time as Bayron Nieves.

Kristie Nieves says she prays justice will be served in the case.

“I hope that my daughter is the last one,” she said through a translator.

Family members say Bayron Nieves and her family had just moved to New York from Puerto Rico a few years ago. A GoFundMe set up to help the family with funeral costs has raised more than $34,000.

