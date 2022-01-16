Martin’s 15 not enough as LSUA falls at Jarvis Christian

HAWKINS, Tx (LSUA) - Dannah Martin scored 15 points, but LSUA could not hold a slim halftime lead in an 80-73 loss at Jarvis Christian on Saturday afternoon at the E.W. Rand Center in its first Red River Athletic Conference road game.

LSUA (1-10 overall, 1-1 RRAC) led 62-57 after a long jumper from Raegan Ojoro and baseline drive for the layup by Martin. But the Lady Bulldogs fought back and rolled to a 21-7 run to open up a 9-point lead.

“We played really well through the first three quarters,” LSUA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Bob Austin said. “We need to work on finishing, but I am proud of how the girls played. A few breaks here and there and the game might have turned out differently.”

After a foul on JCC’s leading scorer Brianna Page in the fourth quarter, Austin was irate that the book said she had only been marked for three fouls and was adamant that she had been called for more.

Page proceeded to make a couple of big baskets down the stretch to seal the win.

Daeja Monroe scored eight quick points, including a pair of triples, to open up the run for JCC (3-4, 2-1). The Lady Bulldogs never let the Generals back in the fight after they

Martin scored 13 of her 15 in the first half to put LSUA in front 37-35 at halftime.

In the first half, it was a game of runs. Following a basket by Jarvis Christian to open the game, the Generals scored eight in a row, including two triples from Martin. The Lady Bulldogs followed that up with a 13-3 run to go up by four.

Freshman Gracelyn Adams scored 10 points in the first half, but seven during a key stretch in the first half to push the lead to seven points.

“Gracelyn did some nice things for us in the game,” Austin said. “She came up huge for us in the second quarter to help us build the lead before halftime. She really battled down low against two of the better players in the conference.”

Joi Reed was tough to stop down low for the Lady Bulldogs. She had a critical bucket and foul in the fourth quarter when JCC was making its push to put some distance between JCC and LSUA.

Amani Gray and Brittney Smith each tallied 11 points for the Generals.

LSUA heads back home for five straight, beginning with Thursday against Xavier (La). The stretch also includes road games against in-state rivals Louisiana Christian and LSU-Shreveport.

“I am excited to see how we respond to this tough defeat,” Austin said. “We have five in a row at The Fort, so we have the opportunity to make a run and get in us in good shape for the conference tournament. But we have to take advantage.”

