Advertisement

2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner

A staging area set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews launched boats and helicopters...
A staging area set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews launched boats and helicopters to search for a downed helicopter on Fri., Jan. 14.(LPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people who died when a helicopter crashed into a marshy, muddy area of Lafourche Parish have been identified by the parish coroner.

The crash claimed the lives of Dyan Christian Horn, 30, and Dana Burt, 51.

More: 2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say

Reports of a low-flying helicopter came in around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, officials say.

Crews spent hours searching heavy marshland before finding the wreckage mostly submerged in muddy water.

Horn and Burt were the only two onboard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Humphries
LaSalle Parish authorities seek public’s help locating missing person
Evidence presented at a RADE presser on January 14, 2022.
RPSO RADE unit makes 10 arrests in drug busts
Ball Powell Street and Day Street in Alexandria, La.
One dead after Alexandria armed robbery where both victims were shot
Copies of the book, How We Got Over
24 writers help publish a book about living in Alexandria during segregation
Telvin Alexandria Smith
Alexandria man arrested for battery of pregnant woman, child endangerment

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
One dead after Alexandria armed robbery where both victims were shot
Kailey McCarthy
Kailey McCarthy says farewell to KALB viewers
Kailey McCarthy announces last day a KALB
1/17/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
1/17/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast