2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people who died when a helicopter crashed into a marshy, muddy area of Lafourche Parish have been identified by the parish coroner.

The crash claimed the lives of Dyan Christian Horn, 30, and Dana Burt, 51.

Reports of a low-flying helicopter came in around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, officials say.

Crews spent hours searching heavy marshland before finding the wreckage mostly submerged in muddy water.

Horn and Burt were the only two onboard.

