Burrow, Chase and Bengals to continue playoff journey Saturday afternoon, NFL decides

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs Saturday afternoon (Jan. 22) at Tennessee, according to the postseason schedule released by the NFL late Sunday night.(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Saints missing the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016, many Louisiana football fans are gravitating toward the Cincinnati Bengals, where former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are maintaining their postseason interest.

Those dynamic young stars led Cincinnati to a 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in a wild-card round nail-biter on Saturday afternoon. The victory snapped a 31-year drought since the franchise’s last playoff victory. And now the Bengals have again drawn the Saturday afternoon timeslot for next weekend in the league’s Divisional Round schedule announced late Sunday night.

Here are the games, kickoff times and networks for next weekend’s playoff games, pending the result of tonight’s Cardinals-Rams matchup in the first Monday Night Football wild-card game:

Saturday, Jan. 22

AFC: 3:30 p.m. (CT) Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 7:15 p.m. (CT) San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, Jan. 23

NFC: 2 p.m. (CT) Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 5:30 p.m. (CT) Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS, Paramount+)

Until then, enjoy a peek at this sick LSU-Bengals amalgam helmet, custom made in honor of the “Tiger King,” Joe Burrow:

