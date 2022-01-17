Advertisement

Celtics rally past Pelicans, 104-92

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket ahead of New Orleans Pelicans...
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket ahead of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)(Mary Schwalm | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and the Boston Celtics erased an 18-point first-half deficit with a 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dennis Schröder and Jaylen Brown each had 23 points, Al Horford 12 and Grant Williams 10 for Boston.

The Celtics have won five of its last six games.

New Orleans center Jonas Valančiūnas recorded his 30th double-double this season with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Herbert Jones had 16 points, and Brandon Ingram scored 15 points with 10 rebounds.  

The Pelicans fell to 6-17 on the road.

Click here for highlights.

