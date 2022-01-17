Advertisement

DB Frank Wilson IV announces transfer to LSU

LSU Football
LSU Football(Bobby Brummel | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added a familiar name through the NCAA Transfer Portal as defensive back Frank Wilson IV announced he was transferring from McNeese State to the Tigers via Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Wilson IV is the son of LSU associate head coach Frank Wilson who recently was hired by Brian Kelly from McNeese State back in December 2021. Wilson IV played in one game in the 2021 COVID Spring season and recorded two tackles and a pass break up against Tarleton State. His freshman season ended early due to an injury forcing him to take a redshirt.

The former Cowboy is listed at 5-foot-9 and 176 pounds and was rated as a three-star cornerback for the class of 2020 and No. 290 overall player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Wilson IV becomes the ninth player that the Tigers have added through the portal.

Below is a complete list of LSU transfers including their previous school.

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia
  • DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State

