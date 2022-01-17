DB Frank Wilson IV announces transfer to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added a familiar name through the NCAA Transfer Portal as defensive back Frank Wilson IV announced he was transferring from McNeese State to the Tigers via Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Wilson IV is the son of LSU associate head coach Frank Wilson who recently was hired by Brian Kelly from McNeese State back in December 2021. Wilson IV played in one game in the 2021 COVID Spring season and recorded two tackles and a pass break up against Tarleton State. His freshman season ended early due to an injury forcing him to take a redshirt.

The former Cowboy is listed at 5-foot-9 and 176 pounds and was rated as a three-star cornerback for the class of 2020 and No. 290 overall player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Wilson IV becomes the ninth player that the Tigers have added through the portal.

Below is a complete list of LSU transfers including their previous school.

OT - Miles Frazier, FIU

LS - Slade Roy, ECU

DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette

DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas

DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas

RB - Noah Cain, Penn State

WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette

LB - West Weeks, Virginia

DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.