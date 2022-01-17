DB Frank Wilson IV announces transfer to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added a familiar name through the NCAA Transfer Portal as defensive back Frank Wilson IV announced he was transferring from McNeese State to the Tigers via Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Wilson IV is the son of LSU associate head coach Frank Wilson who recently was hired by Brian Kelly from McNeese State back in December 2021. Wilson IV played in one game in the 2021 COVID Spring season and recorded two tackles and a pass break up against Tarleton State. His freshman season ended early due to an injury forcing him to take a redshirt.
RELATED STORIES:
- Penn State RB Noah Cain, La. native commits to LSU
- FIU Freshman All-American Miles Frazier is headed to LSU
- WR Kyren Lacy commits to LSU, second UL-Lafayette transfer
The former Cowboy is listed at 5-foot-9 and 176 pounds and was rated as a three-star cornerback for the class of 2020 and No. 290 overall player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.
Wilson IV becomes the ninth player that the Tigers have added through the portal.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU adds Virginia LB West Weeks through transfer portal
- ‘I’m coming home’ Arkansas DB, La. native Greg Brooks commits to LSU
- LSU lands commitment from La. native, Arkansas safety Joe Foucha
- LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner
Below is a complete list of LSU transfers including their previous school.
- OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
- LS - Slade Roy, ECU
- DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
- DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
- DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
- RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
- WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
- LB - West Weeks, Virginia
- DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.