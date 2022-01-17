LCU’s Abad Prieto Named RRAC Player of the Week

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - After posting career highs in numerous categories on her way to her best day in a Wildcats uniform so far, Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball freshman guard Paola Abad Prieto was named the Red River Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Abad Prieto, a freshman guard from Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, hit on 11 of her 14 shot attempts on Saturday against Texas A&M-Texarkana on her way to a career-high 29 points in the Wildcats 77-66 win over the Eagles. That game was the first time she took more than ten shots in a contest, let alone made double-figure field goals in a game.

Her previous career-high in points came on December 4th against William Carey, where she scored 13 points against the Crusaders. She also had a season and career highs in three-pointers attempted, seven, and made, four, as well as steals, five, and tied her career-high in rebounds with six in the win over the Eagles. This is Abad Prieto’s first career conference Player of the Week award.

Abad Prieto and the rest of the Wildcats (8-4, 2-1 RRAC) put their two-game in-conference win streak on the line in the team’s first RRAC road date on Thursday, heading up I-49 to take on LSU Shreveport. Tip-off of Thursday’s game against the Pilots (8-7, 3-0 RRAC) is set for 5:30 P.M. at The Dock on the LSUS campus.

