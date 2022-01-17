LSU adds Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kelly has added his first Notre Dame player through the NCAA Transfer Portal in punter Jay Bramblett. Bramblett announced the decision via Twitter on Monday, Jan. 17.
On 51 punts last season, Bramblett averaged 44.1 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards against Wisconsin, 31.4% of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.
RELATED STORIES:
- Penn State RB Noah Cain, La. native commits to LSU
- FIU Freshman All-American Miles Frazier is headed to LSU
- WR Kyren Lacy commits to LSU, second UL-Lafayette transfer
During his three seasons at Notre Dame, Bramblett has a career average of 41.9 yards per punt, with 29.3% downed inside the 20-yardline on 157 punts.
The Tigers currently have one punter on the roster in Peyton Todd who was part of the 2021 recruiting class.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU adds Virginia LB West Weeks through transfer portal
- ‘I’m coming home’ Arkansas DB, La. native Greg Brooks commits to LSU
- LSU lands commitment from La. native, Arkansas safety Joe Foucha
- LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner
- DB Frank Wilson IV announces transfer to LSU
Bramblett becomes the 10th player added this off-season through the transfer portal.
Below is a complete list and previous schools.
- OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
- LS - Slade Roy, ECU
- DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
- DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
- DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
- RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
- WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
- LB - West Weeks, Virginia
- DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
- P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.