LSU adds Virginia LB West Weeks through transfer portal

Virginia inside linebacker West Weeks (33) knocks Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) down...
Virginia inside linebacker West Weeks (33) knocks Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) down as Pickett threw a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers continue to work the NCAA Transfer Portal to fill needs on their roster for the upcoming season, as Virginia Cavalier linebacker West Weeks announced his commitment via Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Weeks played in eight games last season for the Cavaliers as a freshman, finishing with 31 total tackles, 15 solo, a tackle-for-loss, a sack, and five passes defended. His season-high in tackles came against Pittsburgh as he finished with eight total tackles and three passes defended.

The former Virginia linebacker was rated as a three-star athlete coming out of Watkinsville, Georgia, rated as the No. 54 overall prospect in the state for the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. He held offers from Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina among others.

Weeks becomes the eighth player to join the Tigers through the transfer portal and fourth player defensive player.

Below is a list of players who are transferring to LSU and their previous school:

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia

