LSU Tiger Girls win 2022 Hip Hop National Championship

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - For the first time in 12 years the LSU Tiger Girls dance team took home the 2022 Hip Hop National Championship on Sunday, Jan. 16. LSU performed “Like a Boy” by Ciara at the competition.

After being under resourced by the university last year and denied an opportunity to compete in 2021 the LSU Tiger Girls spoke out against the disparities of college dance and cheer athletes across country compared to their male counterparts.

“After 12 years, we are incredibly proud to be brining the hip hop championship title back to Baton Rouge. Today, we represented ourselves, our school and every woman before us who has helped pave our path to success,” the LSU Tiger Girls said on Instagram. “We are BURSTING with gratitude & love from all of the support we have received this weekend.”

In 2020, the LSU Tiger Girls were ranked nationally at No. 4 in jazz and No. 3 in hip hop. The LSU Cheerleaders finished sixth at the 2022 College Nationals.

