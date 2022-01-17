Advertisement

LSUA's Abney earns Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week

LSUA's Abney earns RRAC Player of the Week
LSUA's Abney earns RRAC Player of the Week(LSUA)
By Jonathon Zenk
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - After a strong week in which he helped lead LSUA to two straight wins, including spearheading a 20-point second-half comeback to win at Jarvis Christian on Saturday, Jakemin Abney was named Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Abney, a redshirt freshman from Simsboro, La., averaged 25 points a game, scoring 31 last time out in the double-overtime comeback win at JCC. He scored 14 of the Generals’ last 27 points, including 11 in double overtime, shooting 55.6 percent from the field.

He also was the leading scorer in a 64-60 win over Texas A&M-Texarkana this past Tuesday, as the Generals climb to a 2-0 league record.

The honor is the first for Abney in his career and it is the second given to an LSUA player this season after A.J. Rainey was named Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 8-14.

For the season, Abney averages 16.3 points per game on 53.3 percent shooting. His 25 points per game in league games is third in third in RRAC.

LSUA begins a five-match homestand on Thursday against No. 19 Xavier. The Generals also play in-state rivals Louisiana Christian and LSU-Shreveport.

