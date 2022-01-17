Advertisement

OFFICIAL: LSU names UGA’s Cortez Hankton as WR coach

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football coaching staff is complete for Brian Kelly in his first year in Baton Rouge as the Tigers have now hired Georgia’s Cortez Hankton as their next receivers coach, the university announced on Monday, Jan. 17.

News about the expected hire first surfaced from The Athletic’s Brody Miller and On3Sports’s Matt Zenitz on Sunday.

“Cortez is a tremendous coach who has developed outstanding receivers everywhere he’s been,” said Kelly. “He understands what it takes to win at the highest level having spent the past seven years in the SEC. Our players will benefit from Cortez and all that he has to offer - on the field and off the field. The experience he brings to our program will help create a championship culture at LSU.”

Hankton, a New Orleans native, has spent the last four seasons with the Bulldogs as their receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Hankton played his high school football at St. Augustine and then played collegiately at Texas Southern.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ball Powell Street and Day Street in Alexandria, La.
One dead after Alexandria armed robbery where both victims were shot
Joshua Humphries
LaSalle Parish authorities seek public’s help locating missing person
Telvin Alexandria Smith
Alexandria man arrested for battery of pregnant woman, child endangerment
Evidence presented at a RADE presser on January 14, 2022.
RPSO RADE unit makes 10 arrests in drug busts
Copies of the book, How We Got Over
24 writers help publish a book about living in Alexandria during segregation