OFFICIAL: LSU names UGA’s Cortez Hankton as WR coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football coaching staff is complete for Brian Kelly in his first year in Baton Rouge as the Tigers have now hired Georgia’s Cortez Hankton as their next receivers coach, the university announced on Monday, Jan. 17.
News about the expected hire first surfaced from The Athletic’s Brody Miller and On3Sports’s Matt Zenitz on Sunday.
“Cortez is a tremendous coach who has developed outstanding receivers everywhere he’s been,” said Kelly. “He understands what it takes to win at the highest level having spent the past seven years in the SEC. Our players will benefit from Cortez and all that he has to offer - on the field and off the field. The experience he brings to our program will help create a championship culture at LSU.”
Hankton, a New Orleans native, has spent the last four seasons with the Bulldogs as their receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Hankton played his high school football at St. Augustine and then played collegiately at Texas Southern.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.