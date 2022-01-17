One dead after Alexandria armed robbery where both victims were shot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday, Jan. 16 around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ball Powell Street and Day Street.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman from Cottonport and a 25-year-old man from Alexandria were reportedly robbed by two male suspects wearing ski masks. Police said the suspects shot both victims. One of the victims, 25-year-old Darnell Barrett, Jr., died at the scene.

Police said the woman managed to drive to a local gas station near the intersection of MacArthur Drive and Texas Avenue where she was able to call police. She was taken to the hospital with what police called a “potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.” Her current condition has not been released.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Alexandria Police Department’s detective division at 318-441-6416.

