Advertisement

‘Scream’ scares off ‘Spider-Man’ with $30.6M debut

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream."
Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream."(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — After a month at the top of the box office, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally been overtaken by “Scream.”

Sunday studio estimates say the Paramount Pictures reboot grossed $30.6 million over the weekend.

Paramount forecasts that “Scream” will total $35 million over the four-day holiday weekend. That made for a solid revival for the self-aware slasher franchise kickstarted with the 1996 original.

Meanwhile, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” slipped to second place but continued to rise in the record books. It grossed $20.8 million in its fifth weekend of release. On Monday, it’s predicted to pass “Black Panther” for fourth highest-grossing film domestically ever, with more than $700 million in ticket sales.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Humphries
LaSalle Parish authorities seek public’s help locating missing person
Evidence presented at a RADE presser on January 14, 2022.
RPSO RADE unit makes 10 arrests in drug busts
Ball Powell Street and Day Street in Alexandria, La.
One dead after Alexandria armed robbery where both victims were shot
Copies of the book, How We Got Over
24 writers help publish a book about living in Alexandria during segregation
Telvin Alexandria Smith
Alexandria man arrested for battery of pregnant woman, child endangerment

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
One dead after Alexandria armed robbery where both victims were shot
Kailey McCarthy
Kailey McCarthy says farewell to KALB viewers
Kailey McCarthy announces last day a KALB