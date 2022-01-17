Sportsnite crew previews LCU vs LSUA this upcoming weekend

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Watch Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon as they break down the upcoming basketball matchups featuring Louisiana Christian and LSUA.

Both teams will face off Saturday, January 22 at The Fort in Alexandria for the first time as members of the Red River Athletic Conference.

