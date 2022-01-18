AFD responds to Monday night fire on Webster Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night (January 17) around 10 p.m. on Webster Street.

Occupants inside the house were evacuated. AFD said heavy fire was coming from the rear of the structure.

The fire was extinguished. At this time, there have been no reports of injury.

