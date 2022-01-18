Advertisement

AFD responds to Monday night fire on Webster Street

A structure fire broke out on January 17, 2022 on Webster Street in Alexandria.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night (January 17) around 10 p.m. on Webster Street.

Occupants inside the house were evacuated. AFD said heavy fire was coming from the rear of the structure.

The fire was extinguished. At this time, there have been no reports of injury.

