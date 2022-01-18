Advertisement

Cowboy Town to become a Lowe’s distribution center

The old Cowboy Town location in Boyce, La.
The old Cowboy Town location in Boyce, La.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - Matt Ritchie of Ritchie Real Estate announced on Jan. 18 that the former Cowboy Town location in Boyce is set to become a Lowe’s distribution center.

The project will bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area and will be up and running by the summer.

Ritchie and his business partners acquired the property in 2017 and had this to say about finalizing the project:

“I am thrilled we are able to bring a top 40 company to Central Louisiana,” said Ritchie “I’m proud for the town of Boyce, and I’m happy for all of Central Louisiana to be able to have this type of facility in the area.”

He also touched on the impact the facility will have on the local economy.

“It’s a job creator,” said Ritchie. “It’s not a 1,000 job project, but, if we can keep hitting singles with 50 job projects, we can ultimately build our economic base.”

