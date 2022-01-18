Advertisement

House slides off foundation in Washington state

By KIRO staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO) - A water main break appears to be what caused a house in Washington state to slide off its foundation and collapse.

Fire officials responded to a call for minor flooding around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, crews saw water flowing from a house.

Shortly after investigating the surrounding area, they saw the structure start to move.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

Dozens of other people in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate as authorities checked the area.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ball Powell Street and Day Street in Alexandria, La.
One dead after Alexandria armed robbery where both victims were shot
Telvin Alexandria Smith
Alexandria man arrested for battery of pregnant woman, child endangerment
Kailey McCarthy
Kailey McCarthy says farewell to KALB viewers
Wingstop, located at 2303 South MacArthur Drive in Alexandria, La.
Wingstop opens in Alexandria
LSU Tiger Girls win 2022 Hip Hop National Championship.
LSU Tiger Girls win 2022 Hip Hop National Championship

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster
Dr. Ross Goldberg with Valleywise Health says an infection doesn't mean you're protected from...
US faces thousands of omicron deaths in coming weeks, models say
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar