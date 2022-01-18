Jenkins announces return to the Tigers in 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The LSU receiver room will certainly have a veteran presence in 2022 under Brian Kelly as Jaray Jenkins announced that he will be returning for his senior season with the Tigers.

The former Jena Giant made the announcement official with just a simple message on his Twitter.

The former four-star local product had his best season this past year for the Tigers recording 34 catches for 502 yards and six touchdowns.

In his career, Jenkins has 62 catches for 966 yards and eight touchdowns with LSU.

