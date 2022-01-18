Advertisement

Missouri DL Mekhi Wingo announces transfer to LSU

Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (58) exclaims after making a tackle in the second half...
Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (58) exclaims after making a tackle in the second half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.(Emil Lippe | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have once again added another player through the NCAA Transfer Portal and continue to add to the defensive side of the ball. The latest being Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo who announced on Twitter he was headed to the Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Missouri Tiger becomes the fifth defensive player added through the portal and 12th player overall. Wingo had 27 total tackles, 14 solo, two tackles-for-loss, a sack, and an interception returned for a touchdown in 11 games played last season.

RELATED STORIES:

Wingo, a native of St. Louis, Missouri was rated as a three-star prospect and No. 8 overall player in Missouri for the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.

RELATED STORIES:

Below is a full list of players transferring to LSU and previous school:

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia
  • DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
  • P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame
  • OL - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State
  • DL - Mekhi Wingo, Missouri

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ball Powell Street and Day Street in Alexandria, La.
One dead after Alexandria armed robbery where both victims were shot
Telvin Alexandria Smith
Alexandria man arrested for battery of pregnant woman, child endangerment
Kailey McCarthy
Kailey McCarthy says farewell to KALB viewers
Wingstop, located at 2303 South MacArthur Drive in Alexandria, La.
Wingstop opens in Alexandria
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret