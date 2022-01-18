‘The most dynamic young man you could ever meet,’ Family remembers life of pilot killed in Lafourche helicopter crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “It’s never easy. Especially when you have to start recovering loved ones but it’s something that we are all trained to do,” said Archie Chaisson.

Following a fatal helicopter crash into the marshes of Lafourche Parish, parish president Archie Chaisson spent the weekend consoling the family members of those who died in the crash.

“We recovered the pilot and passenger, bringing peace to family members,” said Chaisson.

Chaisson said the parish had been in contact with the family of both the passenger, 51-year-old Dana Burt, and the pilot, 30-year-old Dylan Horn.

READ MORE:

He said Dylan’s parents made the trip from Florida to be close to their loved one, even making a little memorial nearby the crash site.

Dylan’s mother, Lori Rivero, said her son just celebrated his 30th birthday and was excited about the year ahead of him.

She released the following statement:

“My family and I are so thankful for the opportunity to tell you about my beautiful son.

“Dylan was the most dynamic young man you could ever meet. He had a heart of gold and would go out of his way to help someone, anyone. He laughed at the silliest jokes, he had a passion for all things Star Wars, he had two Star Wars tattoos even. He loved building lego sets, all Star Wars of course...He would text us after each Mandalorian episode to talk about all of the EPIC details.

“Dylan has always been determined to accomplish his goals and dreams, no matter what. He never stopped. He told me he wanted to follow in his Papa’s footsteps and join the Army to be in Armor; he did just that. He served and was part of the M1 Abrahms crew. He served in Korea and Fort Benning Georgia. Dylan then went on to flight school with Embry Riddle and became an instructor.

“Dylan loved his family, loved his career as a helicopter pilot. He made friends wherever he went, and we could not be prouder. He has two silly dogs, Lucy and Bobaloo, they were his fur babies, and they will now be living with “Nana” in Florida.

“We had the pleasure of flying with Dylan, and we know he cared for his passengers’ comfort and safety. He was an outstanding pilot, and he loved being a pilot. He loved flying, he loved everything about it.

“I never thought I would receive a call that I lost my child. But, I did, I lost my sweet boy, my firstborn. I don’t know how we will move through this process of grief, but I will do my best to keep his silly videos and his fun pictures close whenever I want to smile.

“Heaven gained an Angel too early. We love Dylan so dearly, and so did everyone that had an opportunity to meet him.”

While they’re just beginning to grieve, Dylan’s family said they were thankful for all the compassion they felt while in Lafourche Parish.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.