Advertisement

Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage

The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another item on your grocery list is going to be more expensive.

Orange juice sales surged during the pandemic and now prices are headed higher too.

Citrus disease and unfavorable weather conditions have hurt orange crops over the past few years.

The United States Department of Agriculture expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.

That would be the smallest harvest the state has produced in nearly 60 years.

And it’s not just oranges seeing price increases.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food made at home was 6.5% more expensive than it was last year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ball Powell Street and Day Street in Alexandria, La.
One dead after Alexandria armed robbery where both victims were shot
Telvin Alexandria Smith
Alexandria man arrested for battery of pregnant woman, child endangerment
Kailey McCarthy
Kailey McCarthy says farewell to KALB viewers
Wingstop, located at 2303 South MacArthur Drive in Alexandria, La.
Wingstop opens in Alexandria
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the...
FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.
Cowboy Town to become a Lowe’s distribution center
AFD responds to Monday night fire on Webster Street
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel