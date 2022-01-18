Advertisement

Peabody’s Coach Smith honors MLK by passing down his teachings to the younger generations

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Martin Luther King Jr. had an impact all over the world as his quotes and life lessons are all told in the classrooms.

Peabody’s basketball Head Coach Charles Smith said he tries to carry on Dr. King’s message to his students and players on the basketball court.

“I try to teach not only my basketball players but my students, that Dr. King said that love is always the easier road to travel, and hatred is a long bumpy road,” said Coach Smith. “I think that young people today need to get back to showing love and having respect for others.”

Everyone knows what success the Peabody basketball program has had with Coach Smith at the helm including winning championships and helping kids play basketball at the collegiate level. He said he just wants to make the same impact Dr. King had on and off the court.

“I try to be an inspiration,” said Coach Smith. “I try to be a positive role model for my students and my basketball players. I try to show them another way not only to basketball but to use it to get to another level.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ball Powell Street and Day Street in Alexandria, La.
One dead after Alexandria armed robbery where both victims were shot
Telvin Alexandria Smith
Alexandria man arrested for battery of pregnant woman, child endangerment
Joshua Humphries
LaSalle Parish authorities seek public’s help locating missing person
Evidence presented at a RADE presser on January 14, 2022.
RPSO RADE unit makes 10 arrests in drug busts
Copies of the book, How We Got Over
24 writers help publish a book about living in Alexandria during segregation

Latest News

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10)
Jenkins announces return to the Tigers in 2022
Fr. G Paola Abad Prieto taking a three-point shot during this past Saturday's game vs. Texas...
LCU’s Abad Prieto Named RRAC Player of the Week
LSU Tigers
OFFICIAL: LSU names UGA’s Cortez Hankton as WR coach
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket ahead of New Orleans Pelicans...
Celtics rally past Pelicans, 104-92