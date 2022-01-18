Advertisement

Pineville, Vidalia OMV locations reopen Jan. 18

(Source: Louisiana OMV)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - The Pineville and Vidalia OMV locations will reopen Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Customers can schedule an appointment for the Pineville field office by clicking on the “Book Appointment” icon at expresslane.org. Appointments are not required at the Vidalia field office.

A complete list of COVID-related closures is posted at //expresslane.org/alerts.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ball Powell Street and Day Street in Alexandria, La.
One dead after Alexandria armed robbery where both victims were shot
Telvin Alexandria Smith
Alexandria man arrested for battery of pregnant woman, child endangerment
Joshua Humphries
LaSalle Parish authorities seek public’s help locating missing person
Evidence presented at a RADE presser on January 14, 2022.
RPSO RADE unit makes 10 arrests in drug busts
Copies of the book, How We Got Over
24 writers help publish a book about living in Alexandria during segregation

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast
Prayer vigil held for McKinsley Lincoln
Prayer vigil held for Alexandria man shot and killed in Day St. alley in 2020
5th Congressional District Rep. Julia Letlow speaking at an NRBIA meeting in Alexandria, La. on...
Julia Letlow addresses congressional work at NRBIA