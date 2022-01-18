Advertisement

Prayer vigil held for Alexandria man shot and killed in Day St. alley in 2020

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friends and family gathered for a prayer vigil to honor McKinsley Lincoln, an Alexandria man who was shot and killed in an alley on Day Street in 2020.

The vigil was held on Monday, the same day he would’ve turned 31 years old. The somber ceremony took place on Gordan Street, just one block away from where McKinsley’s body was found dead after being shot multiple times on May 15, 2020.

“It’s terrifying and heart-wrenching,” said McKinsley’s sister, Courtney. “There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t wish that we could see him.”

McKinsley’s family said the last time they heard from him was May 13, two days before his body was found. Detectives reported that Lincoln appeared to be running away when he was shot the first time, and then again after he fell.

McKinsley’s mother, Pamela, said her son was an openly gay man and believes he was a victim of a possible hate crime.

“I’ve always taught my kids to live in your truth,” said Pamela Lincoln. “Be true to yourself, because until you can love yourself, you cannot love anyone else. Love is the greatest gift that God left, and if you can’t love, you have no other choice but to hate.”

The Lincoln family is still looking for answers to what happened to McKinsley that night over a year and a half ago.

Police said they have received several leads, all of which have not amounted to an arrest.

“We will never stop looking for justice,” said McKinsley’s mother.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve the case of the deadly shooting of McKinsley Lincoln, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

