RPSB committee meetings to discuss attendance zone changes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is set to have committee meetings tonight.

The District 62 Committee is set to review and discuss possible changes to attendance zones in the school board.

The finance committee is also set to discuss and take possible action on redistricting board member voting districts, going off of data gathering during the 2020 census.

There has been some concern about how local schools could be affected by the changes.

We will have more from the meeting later this evening.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.