RPSB releases updated 2022-2023 calendar voting options

The following was released to us by the Rapides Parish School Board:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Rapides Parish School Board has released the final two calendar options for the 2022-2023 school year. This comes after the initial round of voting saw neither of the calendar options receive at least 50% of the vote.

The two remaining options that can be voted on are the Traditional Calendar (August Start) and the September Start Calendar. Information on the two calendar options and details on how to vote can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PZ2LLJ8.

Jonathan Garrett, Executive Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction and the one leading the charge on the calendar voting, spoke on how important this vote is for our students and our community.

“We always look forward to hearing from our community and this voting process allows us to do just that in regards to next year’s calendar.,” he said. “We feel there are two quality options up for a vote, and we hope our community weighs in as to their choice. There has already been a lot of debate over the last few weeks and that’s a great thing for our school system. Good school systems become great when everyone gets involved and gives opinions and participates. We look forward to sharing the final results at the February board meeting.”

Voting for the remaining two calendar options opened Monday morning, January 17, and it will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 28. At the February 1 RPSB’s meeting, the calendar options, as well as the survey results, will be presented to the school board. Upon receipt of the presentation, the school board will cast their vote on which calendar to adopt for the 2022-2023 school year.

If anyone has any questions regarding the calendar options, please send the questions to calendarquestions@rpsb.us, and Garrett, along with his staff, will answer those questions as quickly as possible.

