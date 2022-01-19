Free COVID tests at Rapides Library branches Jan. 20
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) — The Rapides Parish Library has announced that all locations will be distributing free COVID-19 home test kits beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be 25 to 30 kits available at each location.
You are asked to utilize the drive-through window at the Boyce, King, Libuse, and Robertson branches. At all other locations, contact the branch via phone upon arrival. Martin Library will distribute tests from the W Shamrock St. entrance only. Tests will not be distributed inside of the library.
Free test kits are also available by ordering online here.
