Free COVID tests at Rapides Library branches Jan. 20

(Source: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) — The Rapides Parish Library has announced that all locations will be distributing free COVID-19 home test kits beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be 25 to 30 kits available at each location.

You are asked to utilize the drive-through window at the Boyce, King, Libuse, and Robertson branches. At all other locations, contact the branch via phone upon arrival. Martin Library will distribute tests from the W Shamrock St. entrance only. Tests will not be distributed inside of the library.

Free test kits are also available by ordering online here.

Posted by Rapides Parish Library on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

