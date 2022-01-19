Advertisement

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series forges itself a name

This March 19, 2018 file photo shows Amazon's Prime Video streaming app on an iPad.
This March 19, 2018 file photo shows Amazon's Prime Video streaming app on an iPad.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings” series has forged a name for itself.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was announced Wednesday as the full title of the drama set to debut Sept. 2.

The series’ producers said it will unite all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age, including the forging of the rings and the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron.

Amazon said the series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s famed “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” fantasy-adventure novels. The Amazon drama will follow new and familiar characters, with episodes released weekly.

