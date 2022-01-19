First Alert Storm Team tracking a severe threat and wintry mix

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The First Alert Storm Team is looking at a very busy week ahead, filled with severe weather, wintry mix and below-freezing temperatures. As of January 19, central Louisiana is outlined in a 2/5 slight risk for severe weather which includes high winds, hail and an isolated tornado for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Severe threat outlook (KALB)

Wednesday starts off with sunny skies in the morning, but cloud coverage increases as we get into the afternoon. Warm high temperatures will rise between 70-78 degrees. Windy conditions are in store for Wednesday after coming from the SSW at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The timing for the incoming severe weather starting at 6PM Wednesday afternoon and ending around 6AM Thursday morning. Likely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms (80%) in the evening through the overnight hours. Common rainfall amounts up to 1¨ whereas 1-2+¨ in some storms. Overnight temperatures will drop to 38-46 degrees behind the cold front.

Severe weather key points (KALB)

On Thursday, temperatures will fall during the day between 32-40 degrees. A Canadian high-pressure system pushes over the area which keep temperatures very cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Windy conditions persist from the NNE 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Feels like temperatures in the 20s due to the wind chill. A hard freeze is likely for Thursday night. Isolated chance of freezing rain (20%) for southern parishes of Central Louisiana Thursday night into Friday morning. Little accumulations if possible. Black ice is possible on bridges and overpasses on Friday morning. Take extra precautions when traveling. Overnight temperatures reaching 22-30 degrees.

Wintry Mix Possible (KALB)

Friday’s forecast cold morning temperatures with the chance for freezing rain (20%) in the morning hours. Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon temperatures do not warm much into the upper 30s and low 40s.

This weekend (Saturday and Sunday) low temperatures in the low to upper 20s. In these cases, protect your plants, animals, and pipes. High temperatures warm into the upper 40s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Next week, another weather system bring a slight chance of rain (20%) Monday. High temperatures in the low 60s.

