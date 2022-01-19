Advertisement

GPSO distributing free home COVID tests on Thursday

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Office of Public Health has asked the Grant Parish Sheriff’s office to distribute free home COVID tests.

You can pick up your free test at the Pollock ballpark and the Civic Center on Thursday, January 20, at 10 a.m.

There will be 300 tests available at each site.  Two tests will be given to each vehicle and you will be asked to show identification, proving that you are a Grant Parish resident.

