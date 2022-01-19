GPSO distributing free home COVID tests on Thursday

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Office of Public Health has asked the Grant Parish Sheriff’s office to distribute free home COVID tests.

You can pick up your free test at the Pollock ballpark and the Civic Center on Thursday, January 20, at 10 a.m.

There will be 300 tests available at each site. Two tests will be given to each vehicle and you will be asked to show identification, proving that you are a Grant Parish resident.

