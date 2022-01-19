Advertisement

Julia Dardar died from strangulation, blunt force trauma, coroner confirms

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans coroner has officially identified the remains of a headless body found in a freezer at a Ninth Ward residence.

Julia Dardar, 36, is confirmed to be the victim. The coroner says she suffered from blunt force injuries of the head and neck with asphyxia due to manual strangulation.

RELATED LINKS

Dardar’s family previously said they believed that Dardar was indeed the victim.

Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, is the property owner of the residence at 2300 Pauline St where the victim was found. He is being held with a bond set at $1.4 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demond Purvis
RPSO searches for runaway suspect that fled their custody
The old Cowboy Town location in Boyce, La.
Cowboy Town to become a Lowe’s distribution center
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Harlow's Bakery over on Military Hwy
Pineville businesses continue to be affected by Military Hwy closure
Kailey McCarthy
Kailey McCarthy says farewell to KALB viewers

Latest News

The Alexandria Zoo welcomed a baby howler monkey born on January 12, 2022.
New additions coming to the Alexandria Zoo
WATCH: Skylar Anthony with the Central Louisiana Human Services District talks about the...
Good Day Cenla: Skylar Anthony- 01/19/2022
WATCH: Megan Beck talks about an upcoming open house opportunity at Our Lady of Prompt Succor...
Good Day Cenla: Megan Beck- 01/19/2022
WATCH: Ashley Rodrigue with the State Fire Marshal's office talks about the agency's 2021...
Good Day Cenla: Ashley Rodrigue- 01/19/2022
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations