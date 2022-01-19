Advertisement

New additions coming to the Alexandria Zoo

The Alexandria Zoo welcomed a baby howler monkey born on January 12, 2022.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall announced there will be additions coming to the Alexandria Zoo in 2022, to celebrate the Zoo’s 100th anniversary.

At Mayor Hall’s State of the Community update, hosted at the Alexandria Zoo, he stated that the zoo would be getting an enhanced and larger tiger habitat. The new habitat will expand into the unused city park swimming pool site.

Also, the zoo will be building an interactive aviary where zoogoers can feed and visit a variety of bird species.

“You hear me talk a lot about Alexandria being a destination city,” said Mayor Hall. “The Alexandria Zoo is certainly the crown jewel of Alexandria’s destination attractions without a doubt.”

The Zoo also welcomed a baby howler monkey that was born on Jan. 12. The baby and its family can now be seen in their habitat by visitors of the Zoo.

