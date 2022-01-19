Pineville businesses continue to be affected by Military Hwy closure

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Military Highway in Pineville remains closed due to construction, which has not only been an inconvenience for those who travel down that road but it’s also impacted local businesses.

Kathy Witherell and her husband have been the owners of Pineville Marine for 47 years, which is less than a mile from the construction. They said ever since Military Hwy closed down back in November of 2019, they haven’t seen the same flow of customers that they used to.

“We did see the day-by-day traffic start to taper off,” said Witherell. “When the traffic drops, the revenue drops for the local businesses here.”

Witherell said business has gotten better, but that it’s not as good as it should be.

Before it was closed down, DOTD reported that 8,000 cars would pass along Military Highway while also making stops at local businesses. Harlow’s Bakery is another popular destination that has been affected. The owner, Jan Burr, said in the first year of the bridge being closed, sales were down 20 percent.

“If we had not owned our business outright, and if we did not have a loyal customer base that’s going to find those alternative routes to get here, we would have not been able to make it through,” said Burr.

District 27 State Representative Mike Johnson said this project has been an inconvenience for not only businesses but residents in the area. In a project timeline that Johnson sent to KALB, the project originally started being explored back in 2002 to replace the bridge but was shelved after local opposition. Years later, the project had to be brought back up when it was an emergency situation due to poor road conditions.

“The reason why it’s so important is that, had it gone forward years ago when it could have, they could have done the utility relocation while the bridge was still open,” said Johnson. “The utility location took 13 to 14 months before they could ever do construction. We could’ve eliminated that in this project.”

In the latest bi-weekly update from DOTD, certain work completed was not acceptable to DOTD inspectors, and therefore had to be removed and redone, creating a longer timeframe for the bridge to open back up.

Military Hwy H.000577, US 165-X: KCS Railway Overpass, Biweekly Update Jan 14, 2020 This is the most recent "written... Posted by State Representative Mike Johnson on Friday, January 14, 2022

”I don’t understand how contractors can make so many mistakes,” said Burr. “It’s hard to understand how this can go on and on and on.”

Johnson said he believes the road should be opened for people to drive on in the next few weeks. Johnson did add that while he expects drivers to be back on Military Hwy sometime in February, the project will still not be complete. There may still be some days of closure before the project is officially done.

