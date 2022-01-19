Pineville’s Moreau discusses opportunity to play college ball at UL-Lafayette

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville’s Kaden Moreau has been a staple on the Rebels’ offensive line throughout his high school career, but now he will get the chance to play at the next level as he committed to play for ULL.

Moreau made that announcement official last week on his Twitter.

🌶⚜️🌶⚜️🌶⚜️🌶⚜️🌶⚜️🌶 I would like to thank Coach @michaeldes1, @JeffNorrid1 , and @RaginCajunsFB for the opportunity to represent Louisiana as a Cajun. I am pleased to announce that I am committed to the University of Louisiana! #cULture #GeauxCajuns

⚜️🌶⚜️🌶⚜️🌶⚜️🌶⚜️🌶⚜️ pic.twitter.com/2lotmeiP0g — Kaden Moreau #77 (@KadenMoreau77OL) January 11, 2022

“I’m just thankful that it happened, and I’m glad I waited and stayed in contact with the coaches,” said Moreau. “The plan just all worked out, and I’m very excited for it.”

The three-star local product impressed the UL coaching staff down at a camp last summer, and the staff continued to stay in touch with Moreau throughout his senior season. In 2022, the Ragin Cajuns will be under first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux after former head coach Billy Napier took that same position at Florida.

Moreau credits the relationship that he built with UL’s offensive line coach Jeff Norrid as a big reason for his commitment.

“They’ve been coming down to the school and talking with me,” said Moreau. “The thing I like about them is that they are honest and their mindset hasn’t changed with all the changes going on.”

Moreau said he’s looking forward to playing close to home with the Ragin Cajuns.

UL finished the 2021 season 13-1 and capped it off with a 36-21 win in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

For the full interview with Moreau, watch below:

