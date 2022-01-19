Previewing LSUA, LCU rivalry matchup

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - It’s rivalry week as the LCU and LSUA women’s basketball teams will square things away at the Fort this Saturday.

While some players see it as a big matchup, others say it’s just another game on the schedule.

“Not at all. They are talking about it like the team and stuff...like the team and how it’s a big rival and what not, but it’s just a game to me,” said Kieyoomia Benally.

Others see it as a challenge

“We’re a new team coming in this division, so we expect to play against nothing but the best but to be honest, we are not going to lay down for nobody,” said Miya Mckinney.

There’s something special when you play against a cross-town rival.

“We haven’t played them in the past few years, but I’m excited about what this conference rivalry brings,” said Dannah Martin.

This is already a conference game, but the coaches, Bob Austin and Matt Lebato, said playing a team right across the river makes the stakes even higher.

“So any conference game is already taken up to another level, now you got a conference team basically there right across the river. We are all in the same area recruiting the same players. So, yeah, it’s going to be a fun match,” said Coach Austin.

“We expect it to be full. They do a good job at the Fort and just getting the girls to experience that the college atmosphere is going to be great,” Coach Lebato.

Players said the simple plan to winning this game is sticking to what they’ve been practicing.

“You know come together as a team and actually play together, have the energy and be good defensively and just everything come together in general for us,” said Kelsey Thaxton

“I feel like we know they are our rivals, but I guess we don’t really see it like that, we see it as another game like another conference game that we got to win. So, I think you can expect energy because of the crowd because we have a chip on our shoulders,” said Clarie Borot.

Tip-off is this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Fort.

