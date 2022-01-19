Advertisement

RPSO searchs for runaway suspect that fled their custody

Demond Purvis
Demond Purvis(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) — The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that managed to run away while they were attempting to book him on drug charges.

RPSO said Demond Purvis broke away from their deputies around 5:40 p.m. at DC-1 and ran off into the street. He was last seen going north on Johnston Street towards the river.

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Purvis is a 45-year-old, Black male and was wearing black sweat pants with a gray leg and a black T-shirt and green crock shoes.

Purvis was arrested as part of a RADE operation on Sanders Street on January 6 and was arrested again on January 17, 2022, as part of the ongoing RADE investigation.

RELATED: RPSO RADE unit makes 10 arrests in drug busts

If you know of Purvis’s whereabouts, call 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement.

