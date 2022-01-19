Advertisement

Second-ranked ASH survives fourth-ranked Ouachita in overtime, winning 62-50

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria played host to one of the biggest high school games in the state Tuesday night as two top-five teams in Class 5A squared off in a district battle.

The second-ranked ASH Trojans welcomed the fourth-ranked Ouachita Lions into Caesars Palace.

The Trojans came out on top, beating the Lions 62-50 in overtime.

The defense came up big, forcing a couple of turnovers leading up to a Jaylin Johnson layup. He would finish the game with 17 points. TJ Johnson had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

A game of this magnitude was only fitting to come down to the wire. With the Trojans trailing by two, this past week’s ACA Athlete of the Week, Noah Jonker, hit a corner three in the closing seconds to give ASH the 48-47 lead with four seconds left in regulation.

The Lions would get fouled but were only to hit one of two free throws to send the game into overtime.

ASH scored most of their points from the free-throw line in overtime, hanging on for the victory to advance to 19-3 on the season.

