Abney, Rainey, Baker among best in RRAC in scoring

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Halfway through the college basketball season, several local athletes have proven to be some of the most prolific scorers in the Red River Athletic Conference.

Three players from Central Louisiana rank in the top 10 in scoring in the RRAC. LSUA’s Jakemin Abney and A.J. Rainey along with Louisiana Christian’s Kae’ron Baker have been the ones putting up points at a high rate this season.

Abney, a freshman guard, is 10th in the RRAC in points per game averaging just over 16 points.

“We have good teammates that trust us and put the ball in our hands, and we do what we know we can do,” said Abney.

Rainey and Baker are both tied for first in the conference with 22.9 points per contest. Rainey, a Nicholls State transfer, has made an immediate impact with LSUA helping create a dangerous backcourt alongside Abney.

“My style of play really fits perfectly here,” said Rainey. “I have the right players to do that, so that’s what just makes it amazing to be here.”

Across the river, Baker is making his presence felt in his first season playing in the NAIA. Baker currently leads all individual scorers in the conference with 320 total points. Baker also reached the 1,500 career point milestone earlier this season.

“My coach just puts me in the position to be successful, and my teammates believe in me,” said Baker. “I just put that on my back and just try to win the game at the end of the day.”

All three of these guys will be on the floor at the same time this Saturday when the Wildcats take on the Generals at The Fort.

