Boyce police seeks suspect in relation to HWY 1 shooting incident

Ralauna Fells
Ralauna Fells(Source: Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman accused of shooting at a man on Highway 1 on January 19, 2022.

According to BPD, the victim of the shooting came to them, alleging that Ralauna Fells, 23, fired several shots from a handgun at him while driving down HWY 1. When he arrived at the police department, he said Fells drove away in a silver Hyundai Elantra towards Alexandria.

(Source: Boyce Police Department)

Fells, a Black female who is 5′3″ and weighs 240 pounds, is wanted for the following charges: aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless operation of a vehicle, stalking and attempted manslaughter.

Fells should be considered armed and dangerous. If you spot her, call the Boyce Police Department at 318-793-5098 or 318-793-8157.

