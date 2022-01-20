Chief Curtis F. Beauregard named AFD’S interim fire chief

The following was released to us by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall has named First Assistant Fire Chief Curtis F. Beauregard Interim Fire Chief, effective immediately. In November, former Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King announced his retirement effective Dec. 31, concluding a 33-year career. King was named Fire Chief in September of 2017.

“Chief Beauregard is a 30-year veteran with the Alexandria Fire Department and has a wide range of experience. He is an ideal choice to lead the department through this transition period,” Hall said.

Beauregard, 57, is a Pineville native and a graduate of Alexandria Senior High School. He joined the Alexandria Fire Department on Oct. 7, 1991, as a firefighter. During his career, he has worked his way up the ranks from firefighter to fire equipment operator, captain and first assistant chief.

In addition, Beauregard has held a variety of positions with the Alexandria Fire Fighters Union Local 540 and currently serves as the Human Relations Chairman for the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Louisiana.

Officials have started the process of selecting a new fire chief. That process, which is expected to take several months, includes advertising the opening, conducting a Fire Chief exam and an interview process.

Copyright 2022 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.