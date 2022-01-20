Advertisement

Christmas Cheer Food Drive results for Rapides Parish

Phoenix Magnet Elementary receiving a $1,000 check for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive.
Phoenix Magnet Elementary receiving a $1,000 check for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive.(Source: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying thank you to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive!

Three of the top-performing schools in Rapides Parish received a check from the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe on January 20, 2022.

Phoenix Magnet Elementary received a $1,000 check after collecting a whopping 12, 289 pounds. Phoenix Magnet also took home the top prize for donating the most pounds per student at 32.42 pounds a student.

Pineville Jr. High and Pineville High School both received $500. Pineville Jr. High collected more than 6,000 pounds of food, and Pineville High School collected more than 5,500 pounds of food.

In total, more than 65,000 pounds of food were collected and redistributed for the drive in Rapides Parish.

